Mr. Corey Drew Cochran age 39 of Calhoun, GA, departed this life Saturday January 2, 2021 at his home. Corey was born July 16, 1981 in Dalton, Georgia. Corey was a 1999 graduate of Gordon Central High School and a 2001 graduate of Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service. Corey worked many years at Ponders Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ella Grace Cochran, his mother, Donna Yvonne Gollahon Cochran and a sister, Carol Charles. He is survived by his children Daelynn Yvonne Cochran, Branson Rhett Cochran and Ellie Greer Cochran; the mother of his children, Brittany Cochran; parents, David and Kate Cochran; sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Richard Holland all of Calhoun, GA; nieces and nephews, Westin Holland, Baxter Holland, Lennox Holland, Larson Holland, Dylan Blalock, Tucker Blalock and Braxton Blalock; and his friends and family at Ponders Funeral Home. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Corey Drew Cochran will be held Monday, January 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Shane Parrott and Reverend Clyde McIntyre officiating. He will be entombed with his daughter at Haven of Rest Memorial Park with Chris Blaylock, Dylan Blaylock, Steven Wheat, Nick Cochran, Josh Cochran and Dustin Brown serving as pallbearers. His work family at Ponders Funeral Home will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and after 11:00 a.m. Monday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org

To plant a tree in memory of Corey Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you