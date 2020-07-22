Mr. Larry Delaney Cobb, age 79, of Folsom-Glade Road, Adairsville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gordon County, December 16, 1940, to the late Rev. Emmet Franklin Cobb and Annie Lee Mealer Cobb. He was of Christian faith. A true southerner, he enjoyed tinkering outside, hunting and fishing, and listening to good ole country music. He loved front porch sitting with family and his best dog, Rex. Larry will be remembered as a great man but an even better husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbie Jean Colston Cobb; daughters, Jennifer Hight and Delaney Gravitte; brother, Thomas F. Cobb; and sisters, McBeth Parker and Barbara Pasley. Survivors include his daughter, Audrey and Greg Franklin; grandchildren Clint (Angela) Hight, Keri (Matt) Wright, Courtney (Jason) Miles, Chris Gravitte, Ariel (Stephen) Emmons, Beau Franklin, and Raquel Franklin; great-grandchildren, Luke Hight, Landry Wright, Aiden Puente, Wesley Miles, Lachlan Lopez, and Lane Emmons; brothers, Robert (Gwen) Cobb, Carlise Cobb, and Dallas (Diane) Cobb; sisters, Ann Collins and Gail (Thomas J.) Pierce; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Rev. Barry Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Adcock, Gus Adcock, Lewis Cobb, Jerry Gravitte, Clinton Hight, Danny Higgins, Stephen Emmons, Sr. Honorary pallbearers will be Dearl Adcock and Doyle Adcock. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Cobb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.