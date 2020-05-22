Paul Cleveland, 79, of Calhoun died at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Paul was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 3, 1940; he was the son of the late Kenneth and Grace Wort Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Wilma VanKuren and daughter Patricia Weis. He leaves behind his wife, Jean of 58 years, one daughter Cynthia (Cleveland) Gibson and son-in-law Tom of Ringgold, Georgia. He has four grandchildren, Ashley, Arielle and Brianna, Graham and 3 Great-Grandchildren, Kaeden, Xander and Aislynn. Paul served in the Air Force from 1961- 1966. He worked in automotive industry before accepting a position in the aerospace industry. He remained in this field until he retired. He was very active in the Elks Lodge, where he was a lifetime member and loved to play golf. He served on various committee's within his lodge. Paul was buried in Springport Indiana along with his parents, sister, and other family members. His memorial service will be conducted on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggest, donations to the Elks organization, or to the local Elks were appreciated. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Paul Gene Cleveland
