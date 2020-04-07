Paul Cleveland, Paul Cleveland, 79, of Calhoun, GA died April 04, 2020. Services Pending. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 9:52 pm
