Wanda Vanessa (Stewart) Clark, 73, of Calhoun, GA, died September 4, 2020. Mrs. Clark was born August 3, 1947, daughter of the late George Stewart and Ruby Lee Hand. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Alford "Bill" Clark Sr.; who died in 2010. Her siblings, Dovard (Dorthy) Stewart, George (Unice) Stewart, Virgil (Mildred) Stewart, Vernon Stewart, John Earl (Frankie) Stewart, Annie Bell Stewart; sister-in-law, Tammy Stewart; brothers-in-law, David Murphy, and also preceded her in death. Wanda is survived by her children, Alford (Janice) Clark Jr., Lloyd Clark, Timothy (Roxann) Clark Sr., William (Linda) Clark, Jonathan (Pamela) Clark Sr.; siblings, Dallas Stewart, Claudia Murphy, Joyce Nichols, Eddie Nichols, Ruby Nell Stewart; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends Monday, September 7, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Grace Church with Pastor Tim Reid, Pastor Jeff Dutton, and Reverend Tony Southern officiating. The burial will follow in Haven of Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers include Alford Clark III, Jeremiah Spearman, William Clark Jr., Mark Clark, Jonathan Clark, and Christopher Clark. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Wanda Vanessa Clark.
