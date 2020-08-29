Mrs. Mildred Octavie Evans Hall Clark, 89, of Plainville passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Clark was born in Adairsville, May 4, 1931, daughter of the late John Smith Evans and Emily Cook Evans. She was a member of House of Prayer Baptist Church, Calhoun and honorary member at Northwood Missionary Baptist Church, Rome. She was a faithful christian and enjoyed singing with Gospel Pilgrims. Mrs. Clark was a member of Adairsville Eastern Star and retired from Fafnir Bearing Co. She loved her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Clark; daughter, Dimple Lois Myrick Clark, grandsons, Charles Evans and Keith Evans; great-granddaughter, Ava McCormick; brothers, Franklin, Raymond, Roy, Donald, and J. S. Evans; and sisters, Fannie Lou Hall, Ada Smith, Nellie Jo Graham. Survivors include her sons, Tony (Anna) Evans, Alfred (Linda) Hall, Cary (Teresa) Hall, and Joseph Clark; daughters, Dianne (Edward) Hicks, Hazel (Shane) Towe, Donna (Philip) Turner, Vivian (Enos) Stockbridge, Arlene (Tim) Dasher, and Ondrea Thoreson; 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, Dow Evans, Fred Evans, and Jerry Evans; sisters, Frances Withrow and Bobbie White; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Reverends Derek Hall, Andrew Campbell, and Larry Towe officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Cemetery, Calhoun. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mildred Octavie Evans Hall Clark.
