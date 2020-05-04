Leon Chastain, 79, of Rydal, Georgia died Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Gordon County to the late Harvey Leon and Annie Stella Faye Williams Chastain. He is survived by his wife Betty Bohannan Chastain, daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Chastain Dutton and her husband Kevin, and Donna Chastain Lambert and her husband Michael; brothers and sisters-in-law, Troy and Janie Chastain, Edward and Elise Chastain, and Gerald and Janie Chastain; grandchildren, Heather and Brandon Hudspeth, and Brittany and Aaron Vowell; great grandchildren, Aidan Hudspeth, Reagan Hudspeth, and Alison Vowell; several friends and family also survive. A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Rydal, with Pastor Eddie Cochran officiating. A live stream will be held by the funeral home. l. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Leon Chastain.

To plant a tree in memory of Leon Chastain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you