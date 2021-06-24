Allene Goss Charles, 94, of Calhoun, Georgia died Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born on November 2, 1926, to the late Ben Hill Goss and Martha "Mattie" Cochran Goss. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis Charles; son, Tony Charles; granddaughter, Carol Charles Blalock. She is survived by her children, Sheila Charles Reno, Rita (Jeff) Charles Defoor; grandchildren, Melanie Turner (Robin Muller), Chris Reno, Kaitlin Defoor, Roslynn Charles, Kacie Charles, Nicholas Charles; great-grandchildren, Matthew Turner, Mitchell Turner, Tucker Blalock, Dylan Blalock, Braxton Blalock, Tyler Chastain and Tagan Chastain. Nine great-great-grandchildren also survive. Allene was a member of Plainview Baptist Church. She was a homemaker while her children were young and later ran the lunchroom at Belwood Elementary School. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Plainview Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM from Plainview Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Service information
Jun 26
Visitation
Saturday, June 26, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Plainview Baptist Church
1811 Plainview Rd.
Adairsville, GA 30103
1811 Plainview Rd.
Adairsville, GA 30103
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 26, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Plainview Baptist Church
1811 Plainview Rd.
Adairsville, GA 30103
1811 Plainview Rd.
Adairsville, GA 30103
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia high court upholds Polk County man's murder conviction
- Jury finds Coosa man guilty of shooting his neighbor over loud music
- Felon sentenced to federal prison for firearm possession
- A Home for Mylee
- Twickenham Twisters and Armuchee Sunsets: A suggestion for local spirits
- Grand Jury indictments from Wednesday, June 16
- After Supreme Court warning, Democratic candidates choose to ‘Make it about McConnell’
- CDC says heart issues after COVID shots surpass 1,200 cases
- UPDATED: Floyd County Board of Education to pull request for school improvement funds Monday
- Two face methamphetamine trafficking charges after Booger Hollow Road bust
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.