Mrs. Rhelda Gee Casey, 85, of Calhoun, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. Mrs. Casey was born in Pickens County, Georgia, on November 13, 1934, daughter of the late, Ernest, and Flonnie Cowart Gee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; E.J. Gee and Jimmy Gee and brother-in-law, Ken Smith. She was a member and honor graduate of Resaca High School class of 1953 and North Georgia Business College with a degree in business. Mrs. Casey was employed with Civil Service for seven years and received the Superior Service Award, was the secretary for her and her husband's Grading business, and was a poultry grower for Gold Kist. She received the Sunday School perfect attendance award for more than 20 years and was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, M.D. Casey; sisters-in-law; Jeanette Gee, Barbara Gee, Ruby Smith (Rembert), Joyce Smith (Glenn), Linda Smith, Sandra Davis (Allen), brother-in-law, Winford Casey (Virginia). A host of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved along with other relatives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public service or visitation at this time. A service to celebrate Rhelda's life will be held at a later date. Interment will follow at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be expressed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Rhelda Gee Casey.
