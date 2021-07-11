Jo Pruitt Carver, age 88 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her residence. Jo was born on April 3, 1933 in Gordon County, GA, daughter of the late William Heniz Pruitt and Uilia Ella Wall Pruitt. In addition to her parents, Jo was also preceded in death by: her husband, Rayble Clyde "R.C." Carver; and brothers and sisters, Doyle Pruitt, Eunice Long, Clarice Thompson, Wallene Wilkerson, Inez Bennett, Glenice Pass, and Jullian Boyce Pruitt. Jo was an avid reader and enjoyed nature, often observing, and caring for wild animals on her property. She was a member of Echota Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Homespun Hospice Staff and Tammi for their care for Jo. Jo is survived by: her daughter, Celia Kirby; and grandson, Robert Fox and his wife Amanda. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Lucas Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include: Roy Bennett, Russell Bennett, Calvin Lee, Russell Gravitt, D.C. Kinman, and Marvin Crowe. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Jo Pruitt Carver.

