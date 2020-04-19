Mrs. Shirley Ann Blackmon Carroll, 66, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at Advent Health Gordon Hospital. Shirley was born in Rome, Georgia on July 17, 1953. She was a daughter of the late William Charles Blackmon and Emily Elizabeth Johnston. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Scott, Beth Hernandez both of Calhoun, and Terri Charmayne Carroll of Rome, Georgia; sister, Alice Johnston Pendleton of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother, Robert William Blackmon of Rome; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. To fulfill Shirley's wish she will be cremated, and no formal services will be held at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. We are the only funeral home in Gordon and Whitfield Counties to own and operate our own crematory, ensuring your loved one never leaves our care. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
