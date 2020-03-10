Bobby William Carney, 72, of the Sonoraville community, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home. Bobby was born in Cartersville on September 23, 1947; he was the son of the late James W. and Jeanette Pickard Carney. Bobby proudly served our nation as a corporal in The United States Marine Corp. He retired from Mannington Mills. Along with his family, he was part of New Life Ministries in Adairsville. Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Elsie Long Carney; his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Scott Byars and Dana and Todd Marinich; his grandchildren, Kaylaa and Clayton Anderson, April Highfield, Heather and Zack Black, Josh Marinich, and Luke Marinich; six great-grandchildren; his sisters and their husbands, Joyce and Troy Long and Marie and Ron Barton; special friends, Randy and Gayle Carter, Kathy and Joe Ellis, and Pat Smith. A graveside service, with United States Marine Corp Honors, will be conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at New Life Ministries in Adirsville on Friday at noon. Pastor Steve Morrow will officiate. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are Luke Marinich, Josh Marinich, Drayden Williams and Hayden Highfield. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery on Friday morning. There will be a funeral procession to the church for the service leaving from Georgia National Cemetery following the Marine Corp Honors. The family suggests donations be made to New Life Ministries, 311 North Main Street, Adairsville, GA, 30103. To sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Bobby Carney.
