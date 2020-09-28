Mr. Glenn Lawson Carden, age 86 of Calhoun, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, a month and a day after losing his wife of 65 years. Glenn was the middle child of five and was born in Gordon County, Georgia to the late Annes McKinney and Eula Nichols Carden on September 9, 1934. Glenn grew up on their farm and that's where he learned hard work. He even had to ask his Daddy to get off the tractor to come and tie his tie for his wedding in 1955. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Elzey Carden on August 25, 2020, his mother and father-in-law Ivan and Equilla Elzey, his brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Shirley Carden, sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and J.B. Garren, and brother-in-law James Elzey. Glenn loved people and his favorite pastime was talking to people and sharing some of his many stories of his younger years. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 1950's and he and Ann were charter members of Trinity Baptist Church. They owned and operated a hardware store for several decades. Glenn is survived by his loving family, daughter Lisa Carden Butterworth and her husband Terry, son Brian Glenn Carden and his wife Stephanie, six special grandsons: Kyle Butterworth of Raleigh, NC, Connor Butterworth of Athens, GA, Lawson Carden of Zapata, TX, Jarrett, Laine and Jhett Carden of Calhoun, two sisters, Jean (Helton) Hawkins and June Bearden, five brothers-in-law, Amos (Mae) Elzey of Cleveland, GA, Dean (Velma) Elzey, Donald (Sharon) Elzey, Jerry (Nell) Elzey of Cumming, GA and Bruce Elzey of Spring Hill, FL, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many good friends. A celebration of life service for Glenn Lawson Carden will be held on Friday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1170 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, GA with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Bud and Vicki Owens are in charge of music. Glenn decided years ago that if he waited for them to grow up, his six grandsons could serve as his pall bearers, which they are honored to do. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery beside his wife. Glenn will lie in state from 12:30 p.m. until the service at 2:00 p.m. for anyone who wishes to come by, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there can be no formal visitation. The family wantseveryone to know they are loved and appreciated but please refrain from hugging and shaking hands for everyone's safety. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Gideon's International, % Gordon County Camp, P.O. Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30703 in Glenn's memory. The funeral will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Glenn Carden.
Most Popular
Articles
- Biden is prepping for first debate. Trump is watching TV news and testing attack lines
- Resaca man charged with child molestation after brother's arrest brings forward more victims
- UPDATE: Police find 21-year-old Rome man who was reported missing
- Warrants: Rome man wrote bad checks
- Major road work planned for Second Avenue and Turner McCall bridge planned, movement on direct connection to I-75 to begin next year
- DNR Board approves extension of Silver Comet Trail
- Floyd County school board discusses the impact of possible city annexations
- Georgia Supreme Court tosses case in death of North Cobb High student
- Family of Kaisley, a little girl who never stops fighting, seeking support
- 'City was extremely blessed to have her' -- Derrall Culberson dies from COVID-19