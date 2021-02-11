Dorothy Neal Carden, age 96 of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence. Dorothy was born on October 6, 1924 in Gordon County, GA, daughter of the late Alvin Neal and Georgia New Neal. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by: her husband, Wilburn "W.T." Carden; son, David T. Carden; and seven brothers and sisters. Dorothy is survived by: two sons, Kenny Carden and Neal Carden; daughter Lynn Hall; two sisters, Mary Spector and Shelby Davis; ten grandchildren, Andy Carden, Adam Carden, Adrien Carden, Robbie Lynn, Tammy Lynn, Kimble Hall, Johnathan Carden, Danita Abernathy, Chris Carden, and Brian Whiteman; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 1 PM until 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 3 PM at Fain Cemetery with Rev. Gary Hibberts in charge of gravesite rites. Due to the ongoing national health crisis, face coverings must be properly worn by all those who plan to attend. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times while attending the service. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Dorothy Neal Carden.
