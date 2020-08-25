Mrs. Annie Mae (Elzey) Carden, age 83 of Calhoun, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after several years of declining health. Ann was born in Cumming, GA, on November 18, 1936, daughter of the late Ivan J. and Equilla (Smith) Elzey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Elzey, brother-in-law; Herbert (Shirley) Carden, and sister-in-law; Evelyn (J.B.) Garren, She along with her husband owned a hardware store for many years, Ann loved her family, her church, her friends, traveling, and growing flowers. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glenn Carden, daughter; Lisa Carden Butterworth and her husband Terry, son; Brian Carden and his wife Stephanie, six grandsons;she was very proud of each of them,Kyle Butterworth of Raleigh, NC, Connor Butterworth of Athens, GA, Lawson Carden of Zapata, TX, Jarrett, Laine and Jhett Carden of Calhoun, five brothers; Amos (Mae) Elzey of Cleveland, GA, Dean (Velma) Elzey, Donald (Sharon) Elzey, Jerry (Nell) Elzey of Cumming, GA and Bruce Elzey of Spring Hill, FL, sisters-in-law; Jean (Helton) Hawkins and June Bearden of Calhoun, along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many good friends. A service to celebrate the life of Ann (Elzey) Carden will be held on Friday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Bud and Vicki Owens will be in charge of the music. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery with six grandsons serving as pallbearers. Ann will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and our desire to keep everyone safe, there will be no visitation. Mask are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. In addition to flowers, contribution may be given to Gideon's International % Gordon County Camp, P.O. Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30701. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ann Elzey Carden.
