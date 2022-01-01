Billy Caplinger, Billy Joe Joe Caplinger, 59, of Hill City, GA died December 31, 2021. Services were held at 2 PM, on January 3, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Caplinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you