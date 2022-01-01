Caplinger, Billy Jan 1, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billy Caplinger, Billy Joe Joe Caplinger, 59, of Hill City, GA died December 31, 2021. Services were held at 2 PM, on January 3, 2022 at Thomas Funeral Home. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Caplinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gordon among area's fastest-growing counties City recognizes retiring police dog ahead of council meeting Jail, Sheriff's Office reinstate COVID-19 precautionary measures NWGA Regional Hospital property purchase nears completion Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 01, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.