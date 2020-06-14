Mr. Robert Wayne Campbell, age 71, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020 at Gordon Hospital. Mr. Campbell was born in Rome, Georgia on May 28, 1949. He was the only son of the late John Robert Campbell and Azalee Baker Campbell Fowler. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Raymond Fowler. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Campbell served The United States of America during the Vietnam Era as a member of the United States Navy. Mr. Campbell is survived by his loving wife, Jonah McClure Campbell of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, John Campbell, Robert and Stacey Campbell all of Calhoun; grandchildren, Brooke and Tanner Holloway, Tristen and Thomas Bagley, Austin Campbell, Jacob Luke Campbell, and Jada Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Everett Underwood and River Jean Holloway; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Johns; step-sisters, Jane Bowman, Janet Shivers, and Linda Young all of Calhoun; dear friends and fellow serviceman from the US Navy, Mike and Mary Zimmerman of Sandusky, Ohio. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Robert Campbell will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Chandler Cemetery with Reverend Dewayne Shaddix officiating. Mr. Campbell's sons, grandsons, and Bob Johns will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will have a private visitation prior to the graveside service at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in memory of Mr. Campbell be made to the Voluntary Action Center in Calhoun at 343 South Wall Street, Calhoun GA 30701. Due to the national health crisis, crowd restrictions and social distancing is still encouraged. Condolences may be expressed to the Campbell family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
