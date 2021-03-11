Linda Campbell, 61, of the Ranger Community died at her home while surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, March 8, 2021. Linda was born in Harlinton, Texas on October 30, 1959. She was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Brock. Linda fought a long and courageous battle with cancer and other major illnesses. Through it all, she never lost her full heart, willingness to help others, and an ability to change a bad situation into a good one. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Prior to her ill health, she worked for many years at Horizon/Mohawk. She is survived by her husband of forty years, John Paul Campbell; her son, Justin Campbell (Adrian Covey); her grandchildren, Lincoln and Everleigh Campbell her brothers, Larry and Eddie Brock; her sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Ricky Gilbert; many nieces, nephews, other relatives ,and friends. The family received friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service was held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Burial followed at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Steve Brock, Jeremy Holsomback, Rodney Parker, Wesley Pilcher, Jaekob Dixon, and Corben Dixon; honorary pallbearers are Eddie and Larry Brock and Rick Gilbert. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Linda Ann Brock Campbell.
