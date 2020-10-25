Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy late with periods of rain, heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%.