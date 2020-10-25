Glenese Owens Campbell, 84, of Calhoun, GA died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 after a two-month illness. She was born on January 10, 1936 in Calhoun, GA to the late Gene Owens and Ruby Roberts Owens. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years on August 21, 2013 Frank Campbell. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and loved flowers. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery (MaRhonda) Campbell; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Roger) Bearden, Jamie (Tony) Mullinax, and Jeana Campbell; grandchildren, Terea (Josh) Hauck, Camie (Andrew) Young, Brody Campbell, Garrett Dinkins, Allison Mullinax, Anna Mullinax, Kayla (Taylor) Clark, Kortni (Devin) Cruce, and Jamon (Courtney) Hales, Bevin Cunningham, Pierceston Cunningham; great grandchildren, Jaxon Clark, Hunter Clark, Kimber Clark, Clint Young, Ada Cochran, Kasen Cruce, and Bentley Hayes; sister and brother-in-law, Anita(Ralph) Harris. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The service will follow at the church 2:00 PM, with Rev. Barry Brock, Rev. David Peeler, and Stephen Cochran. Pallbearers include, Jamon Hales, Garrett Dinkins, Taylor Clark, Devin Cruce, Brody Campbell, Andrew Young, Josh Hauck, Casey Hill and Tate Moore. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Glenese Owens Campbell.
