Brandon Scott Calvert, 29, of Chatsworth, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born on November 12, 1992. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva Villarreal, Herman bevel, Richard Earl Calvert Sr., and Joan Calvert. Brandon worked at Mannington Mills. He graduated from Sonoraville High School. He was an avid gamer and music lover. Brandon is survived by his wife, Lindsey Calvert; parents, Angel Tucker and Richard Calvert (Belinda Henegar); grandmother, Martha Calvert; siblings, Matthew Tucker, Kristin Calvert, Amber Gancedo; sister-in-law, Megan Newton; aunts and uncles, Tammi Roberts, Melissa Jackson, April Cook, Ben Rush, Blake Villarreal, Jeanie Candler, Pam Ortega, Terry Polmanteer, Robin Ackley, Michelle Stanley, Carol Young, and Michael Calvert. The family will receive friends Monday, September 6, 2021 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Brumley and Tanner Reed. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Brandon Scott Calvert.

To send flowers to the family of Brandon Calvert, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

