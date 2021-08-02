Calvin Caldwell, age 94 of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, July 31st at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Calvin was born on August 18, 1926, in Gordon County to the late Fred Greenberry Caldwell, and Daphne Cleo Sloan Caldwell. He was a lifetime member of Gordon County and proudly served in World War II in the United States Navy. Calvin was a devoted member of Calhoun First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father; he was an avid outdoorsman. Calvin was an Alumna's of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Price Caldwell; sons, Roger Caldwell, and Mike Caldwell; three grandchildren, Stifan Caldwell, Megan Patterson, and Cammie Caldwell; two great-grandchildren, Henlee Patterson, and Owen Patterson. Graveside Services will be conducted on Monday, August 2nd at 1 PM from Fain Cemetery. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Calvin Caldwell.
