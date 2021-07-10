Chuck Burnette, 74, of Calhoun died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Morning Pointe Calhoun. He was born February 17, 1947, in Rossville, Georgia, son of the late, Earl William and Marguerite Spencer Burnette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Levi Burnette. During his early high school years, he liked to box and became a Welterweight champion. Later he entered Berry Academy in Rome, Georgia, where he graduated in 1965. The son of an electrician, Chuck also worked for several years in this field, but his true calling was in law enforcement, working for the Rossville Police Department before joining the Georgia State Patrol in 1972. When Chuck retired in 2000, he was Sgt. Chuck Burnette, Badge #215, and his long career included being a firearms instructor, a member of several SWAT teams, and working security for both Gov. George Busbee and Gov. Joe Frank Harris. During the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, he worked security with the Aviation Division of the Georgia State Patrol. Not only did Chuck work hard, but he also played hard. Chuck always enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. After his retirement, Chuck spent much of his time fishing in tournaments and playing golf with his friends at many golf courses around the Southeast. Chuck even made a hole in one in 2011. He could sit for hours spinning a tale from his many adventures in life, and he was always sure to make everyone laugh with his mischief and his sense of humor. Until his illness, he was an active member of New Town Baptist Church where he served on the Security Team. Survivors include his loving wife, Marie Lewis Burnette to whom he was married for 31 years; daughter, Cheryl Brazelton and her husband Barry; son, Shan Burnette and his wife Julie; grandchildren, Macy Burnett Edwards and her husband Greg, Blake Burnette, Becca Brazelton,, Allie Brazelton, and Cade Brazelton and great-grandchild, Collins Edwards. A service to celebrate Chuck's life will be held Tuesday, July 13th at 2:15 PM at New Town Baptist Church with a eulogy given by Billy Bell. Rev. Walter Hare will officiate. Interment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park Cemetery. Honors will be accorded by the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers serving will include, Bill Byrd, Jay Clark, Brian Coker, Bill Ashburn, Benje Cowart, Kerry Dyer, Bill McWhorter, Fred Ellis, Al Phillips, Chandler Clements, Lester Rampy, Gene Payne, Spencer Larson, Steve Young, Charlie Kirby Sr., along with other retired and active troopers of the Georgia State Patrol. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 11th at New Town Baptist Church from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Tuesday, July 13th from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Chuck Burnette, 74, of Calhoun.
Service information
Jul 11
Visitation
Sunday, July 11, 2021
4:00PM-9:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jul 13
Visitation
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jul 13
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
2:15PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jul 13
Interment
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
3:30PM
Haven of Rest Memorial Park
3736 Red Bud Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
