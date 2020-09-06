Dugan Brown, age 96, of Calhoun, passed away Monday September 7th, at his home. Dugan was born June 18, 1924 in Gordon County, son of the late Ernest Brown and Lola Worley Brown. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army. Dugan was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church and prior to his retirement was a truck driver for Yellow Fright. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #47, The V.F.W. Post #5376 and the Calhoun Moose Lodge #1974. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Wilson Brown. Four brothers, Ralph Brown, Earl Brown, Fain Brown, and Homer Brown and a sister, Kathleen Bohannon. He is survived by his one daughter, Joan Brown Goble and her husband Johnny of Calhoun. Two grandchildren, Jamie Bramblett and her husband Chad and Jessica Thomason. Four great-grandchildren, Lexi Bramblett, Addison Bramblett, Asher Bramblett, and Rob Kessler. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday September 9th at 2pm from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Jamey Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. With Todd Davis, Jacin Burns, Chad Owens, Chad Davis, Bryson Davis, Brian Childs, and Randall Fuquea serving as Pallbearers. The Riverview Baptist Church Men's Sunday School Class will serve as honorary escorts. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 8pm at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Dugan Brown.
