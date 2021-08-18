Taylor Funeral Home of Louisville announces the death of Mr. Steven Brookshire, age 55, of Ranger, GA who died Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, in the Gordon Hospital in Calhoun. Funeral services were held 4:00 PM Sunday, August 22, 2021, in the Mount Carmel Church of God in Ranger with Rev. Hershel Pierce officiating. Burial followed in the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakman. Serving as pallbearers were Richard Brookshire, Shane Brookshire, Chapin Brookshire, Chance Brookshire, Jarrod Bailey, and Wade Greece. Steven was born November 26, 1965, in Atlanta but was a lifelong residence of Gordan County spending most of his life in Ranger. He was the son of Allen Ray Brookshire and Elaine Myers Brookshire and was a self-employed painter. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, G.C. & Louise Myers, and Wallace & Sally Brookshire, 2 brothers, Danny Brookshire & Shane Brookshire, and is survived by his father Ray Brookshire, of Ranger, brothers Wesley Brookshire, George Galloway, & Dale Lumley, niece, Carley Brookshire, nephews, Cade Brookshire & Bo Brookshire, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The Brookshire family received friends on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1:00 until 4:00 PM prior to the funeral services at Mount Carmel Church of God in Ranger. Because of the unexpected nature of Stevens death, the family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made directly to Taylor Funeral Home, 401 West 8th Street Louisville, GA 30434 to help with expenses. You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville in charge of arrangements.
