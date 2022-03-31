Chris Brookins, Chris Brookins, 83, of Cartersville, GA died March 25, 2022. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Chris Brookins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
