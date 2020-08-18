Thomas Brogden Sr.

Thomas Michael Brogden Sr. This memorial is a touching example of how to celebrate a rich and full life of a man who worshiped the lord, loved his family and friends. Thomas Michael Brogden was born on March 10, 1959 to the union of Newton Hugo and Angeline (Fiest) Brogden in Bismarck, ND. He was born the 4th out of 5 children. In 1984 Thomas met the woman who would later became the love of his life, Stephanie; On February 2, 1987, Thomas married the love of his life Stephanie, together they had 2 children. Thomas spoke highly of his family and instilled the same love and passion into rising his children in the Lord. In 2001, Thomas and his family relocated to Calhoun, GA. He worked at Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee as a medical technologist. He expressed the same amount of passion into his work as he did his life. That passionate drive led to the modification of a commonly used device. The modification that Thomas made was used in the lab allowing the employees to work at a more efficient and productive pace. He believed in putting your best foot forward in every aspect of his life. Thomas was Mr. Fix-It, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed many things from a culinary taste for curry and Asian dishes to scuba diving and most importantly, his mission work for the church. Thomas would travel abroad and donate his time to helping the less fortunate experience the touch of the Lord through clean water, medical care, building churches and showing compassion. Thomas gave a new meaning to the word friend. He was a warm and caring man, and an all-around good human being who lived to love people. All who loved him dearly will never forget his generosity, his wit, his charm, and undying love and care for them. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife Stephanie Brogden, Rachel (daughter), Michael (son), sisters Julie (Terry) & Debbie (Wes). Sisters-in-law Annette, Margaret (Kamal), Jennifer (spouse-deceased), and Katherine (Christopher), brother-in-law's Franklin and Frank, along with many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brogden, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you