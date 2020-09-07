Ruth Compton Brock, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after battling a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Rev. George and Dessie Compton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Brock; great-grandson, Will Blackstock; sisters, Connie Huffman, Pearl Cagle, May Jones, Jewell Ryder and Lois Dickerson; brother, Luke Compton. Ruth was a longtime member of Olivia Baptist Church and retired from Pat Craft Mills. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Brock Blackstock (Herbert) and Carolyn Brock Blackstock (Perry); grandsons, Randy Blackstock and Scott Blackstock (Gina); nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held for family at 5 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Love Funeral Home. Ruth was laid to rest in Whitfield Memorial Gardens.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two teens charged with murder, aggravated assault in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- Chatsworth man charged with child molestation, sexual assault
- COVID-19 sends 132 students, 56 teachers into quarantine during first two weeks of Catoosa County schools reopening
- Mother still looking for answers in son's 2016 murder
- Facebook says 14th District GOP candidate's post removed 'for inciting violence'
- Cedartown Police investigating Vine Street shooting; victim airlifted to hospital
- Calhoun woman indicted on federal drug charges after police find 500 grams of meth in her car
- Polk group buys Salmon Funeral Home
- Birmingham developer looking to bring Starbucks location to West Rome
- David Carroll: Four years notice