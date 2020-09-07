Ruth Brock

Ruth Compton Brock, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after battling a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Rev. George and Dessie Compton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Brock; great-grandson, Will Blackstock; sisters, Connie Huffman, Pearl Cagle, May Jones, Jewell Ryder and Lois Dickerson; brother, Luke Compton. Ruth was a longtime member of Olivia Baptist Church and retired from Pat Craft Mills. She was loved by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Brock Blackstock (Herbert) and Carolyn Brock Blackstock (Perry); grandsons, Randy Blackstock and Scott Blackstock (Gina); nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held for family at 5 PM on Saturday in the chapel of Love Funeral Home. Ruth was laid to rest in Whitfield Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you