Glenda McCary Bridges

Mrs. Glenda McCary Bridges age 72 of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Thursday April 15, 2021 at the Kennestone Hospital. She was born June 7, 1948 in Rome, GA, a daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Vivian Doss McCary. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph McCary Jr. She retired from Cartersville City Schools as a Kindergarten Teacher. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joel and DeAna Pinckard of Ventura, CA; daughters and son-in-law, Lori and Steve Hull of St. Marys, GA, Carrie Timms of Fairmount, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Rick Sullins of Taylorsville, GA; sister-in-law, Sharon McCary of White, GA; grandchildren, Christian Garcia, Bradley Pinckard, Jemma Pinckard, Blaine Timms. Memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Glenda McCary Bridges will be held Monday April 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Pastor Andrew Hight officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Due to the national health crisis and the Covid - 19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount GA 30139.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you