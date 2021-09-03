Kenneth Breese, age 68 of Calhoun, passed away Sunday August 28th at his residence. Ken was born September 21, 1952, in Cushing, Oklahoma, son of the late June Baker and Walter Baker. He worked for the Calhoun Watch Shop most of his adult life. Aside from his laugh that everyone loved, he was also a very special father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his four sons, Jason Breese, Matt Breese, Josh Breese and Ben Breese; grandchildren, Taylor McKeehan, Cody Keen, Carly Keen, Alexia Breese, Brittany Breese, Dawson Breese and Christian Little. Two great-grandchildren, Sophia Keen and Luke Emge also survive. Ken was loved by so many and will be missed so much. We pray he has all of his hot rods in heaven. God Bless. You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun,com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Kenneth "Ken" Breese.
