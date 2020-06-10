"Super" Cooper Emmett Brazell, 10 years old, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020 in the comfort of his own home with his loving parents and family by his side. Cooper was born on May 25, 2010 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin T. Grant; an aunt, Buffie Brazell; and great-grandparents, Otis and Florence Brazell, George and Mattie Lou Moore. Cooper never said a word, but he spoke to thousands through his bravery, smile, eyes, and his loving laugh. He endured more than most should, but his spirit made his troubles seem small and for that he earned the title "Super Cooper". He taught everyone he knew to love unconditionally, have patience, and he made you a better person just for knowing him. He is survived by his loving parents, Ben and Kimberly Grant Brazell of Calhoun; his brother, Nicholas Grant Brazell; grandparents, Doris J. Grant of Dalton, Larry and Patsy Brazell of Chatsworth; his special caregiver, Emily Dayton of Chatsworth; aunts and uncles, Pam and Ronnie Powell, Melanie and Chuck Carter all of Dalton, Candace and Greg Edmonds of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Susan and Bobby Nunnally of Columbia, South Carolina; many special cousins and friends also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Cooper Brazell will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM from Trinity Baptist Church in Calhoun. Dr. Danny Cochran will officiate. Cooper will be laid to rest at West Hill Cemetery in Dalton. Chuck Carter, Stevie Reddix, Jerry Reddix, Ron Larmon, Greg Edmonds, and Bobby Nunnally will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Cooper's family will receive friends on Sunday, from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Due to the national health crisis, crowd restrictions and social distancing is still encouraged. Condolences may be expressed to Cooper's family by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd, Calhoun, GA 30701 706-625-7577
