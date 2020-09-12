Max Ray Brannon, 86, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 following several months of declining health. He was born on December 22, 1933, in Gordon County, to the late Goldie and Belle Gilbert Brannon. He was also preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Gentle Lee Pettett Brannon, in 2014, and his son Brent Brannon, in 2017. His siblings, Annie Bell Burchett, Adell Mulkey, his twin sister Netta Fay Thatcher, Marcella Cochran, Dee Brannon, Billy Brannon and an infant brother, Era Brannon also preceded him in death. Max was a long time member of New Town Baptist Church where he had served as the choir director. He was a member of Sonora Masonic Lodge 221 F&AM and a member of the Echota Van Shrine Club. Along with his wife, Max was the founder of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, in 1967. For more than 65 years, Max was a licensed funeral director. He and Gentle Lee founded and operated Brannon Florist. Max was elected to several offices in Gordon County. He served as coroner, judge of Probate Court, and retired as a Georgia State Senator for the 51st District. He was a lover of gospel music having hosted the Max Brannon Southern Gospel Radio Program since 1966. He organized and sang with the Georgia Jubilares Quartet, attended many local singing schools, and promoted gospel music for most of his life. He and his late wife, Gentle Lee hosted bus tours for senior adults to the Great Smoky Mountains and Renfro Valley. In his later years, he enjoyed being actively involved with the Oostanaula Community Club. Max proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years during the Korean Conflict. When he came home, he graduated from the Calhoun Veterans High School class of 1958. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Lynn Brannon and Brian and Jill Brannon; his grandchildren, Heather (William) Hamilton, Matt Brannon, Anna Brannon, Jenna Brannon, McKenna Brannon; his great-grandchildren, Brooks Brannon, Carson Hamilton, and Libby Brannon; sister, Ella Ivester; his brother-in-law, J.D. (Ann) Pettett. Max's body will be placed in state on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from New Town Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Hare officiating. Pallbearers are Coleman Balliew, Bud Owens, Eddie Watkins, Michael McEntyre, Bobby McFry and Terry Goble. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living and Homespun Hospice. Flowers are being accepted; the family suggests that memorials in his honor be made to New Town Baptist Church, 897 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. In consideration of our staff, their families, and the families we serve, we ask that everyone attending , please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Service information
Sep 15
Lie In State
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
8:00AM-5:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Lie In State begins.
Sep 15
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
New Town Baptist Church
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
897 Newtown Church Rd. NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Brewhouse sold, downtown event venue changes hands again
- Police investigating hit and run death in West Rome
- 2 more teens charged in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- Pepperell grad opens boutique in Cave Spring
- Democratic Party candidate drops out of 14th District Congressional race
- Floyd County Schools shift to follow DPH student quarantine guidelines
- One of two wanted suspects in custody after late night shootout with Whitfield deputies
- New COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County, growth rate of cases appears to be slowing
- 3 more Floyd County residents die of COVID-19, schools continue to log new infections
- Three Ohio teens killed in Cobb crash