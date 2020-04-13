Grace Brannon

Grace Tilley Brannon, 90, of Cartersville, Georgia died Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1930 in Gordon County, GA., to the late Garfield Tilley and Tamar Holt Tilley. She was proceeded in death by her husband R.L. (T-bo) Brannon in 2004. She was an LPN for Dr. Byron Steele in Fairmount for many years as well as having served with several other Doctors in Cartersville, GA prior to her retirement. She was a graduate of Fairmount High School and played on the Girl's Basketball State Championship team. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Steven L. Brannon and his wife Joanna and Gregory K.Brannon and his wife Margaret, daughter, Peggy B. Jefferson; sister, Carol Lanham; grandchildren; Garah Jefferson, Chad Brannon, Blake Brannon, Emily Faircloth, Tyler Brannon, and Katelynn Brannon; multiple great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; other relatives also survive. The family would like to especially thank the staff and management of Townsend Park Nursing Home for their love and care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal public visitation or funeral service. She will be buried beside her husband, R.L. (T-bo) Brannon at Johnson Cemetery in Fairmount, GA. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook, go to www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Grace Tilley Brannon.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Brannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you