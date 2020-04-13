Grace Tilley Brannon, 90, of Cartersville, Georgia died Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1930 in Gordon County, GA., to the late Garfield Tilley and Tamar Holt Tilley. She was proceeded in death by her husband R.L. (T-bo) Brannon in 2004. She was an LPN for Dr. Byron Steele in Fairmount for many years as well as having served with several other Doctors in Cartersville, GA prior to her retirement. She was a graduate of Fairmount High School and played on the Girl's Basketball State Championship team. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Steven L. Brannon and his wife Joanna and Gregory K.Brannon and his wife Margaret, daughter, Peggy B. Jefferson; sister, Carol Lanham; grandchildren; Garah Jefferson, Chad Brannon, Blake Brannon, Emily Faircloth, Tyler Brannon, and Katelynn Brannon; multiple great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; other relatives also survive. The family would like to especially thank the staff and management of Townsend Park Nursing Home for their love and care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal public visitation or funeral service. She will be buried beside her husband, R.L. (T-bo) Brannon at Johnson Cemetery in Fairmount, GA. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook, go to www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Grace Tilley Brannon.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor declares state of emergency, 8 killed by storms in Northwest Georgia
- Rest in peace, friend
- Hospitals work to increase surge capacity as statistical models predict surge of COVID-19 cases
- Kemp extends Georgia shelter-at-home order through April 30
- Plasma Therapy nonprofit in Rome launches experimental COVID-19 treatment working with local hospitals
- Residents test positive for COVID-19 at The Oaks at Fairmount, EMA delivers protective equipment to facility
- New seafood and chicken restaurant planned for the old Sonny's BBQ building in West Rome
- Georgia Labor Department announces updates to CARES Act
- Nurse gets send-off before heading to NYC
- UPDATE: Floyd County holds COVID-19 increase to 1 Sunday; Georgia's death toll rises by 10 overnight