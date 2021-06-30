Mr. Ricky O. Bramlett, age 64, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Piedmont Healthcare of Jasper. He was born September 5, 1956 in Tate, GA a son of the late Donnie Oneal Bramlett and Beatrice Gibson Rice. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Mahan Bramlett of the residence; sons, Timothy Bramlett, Ricky Bramlett of Cartersville, GA; stepchildren, Patricia and Gary Hall, Sidney Mahan of Ranger, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Teresa Bramlett of Calhoun, GA, Donnie and Kathryn Bramlett of Ellijay, GA; sister, Wanda Wilson of Jasper, GA; grandchildren, Mason Bramlett, Isaac Bramlett; great grandchildren, Cooper Lee Bramlett. Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ricky O. Bramlett will be held Sunday July 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ponders Fairmount Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, GA 30139.
