Thomas Boling, Hugh Thomas Hugh Boling, 69, of Calhoun, died September 17, 2021. Private services will be held. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

Service information

Sep 22
Visitation
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
