Rev. James Perry Blackstock, 82, of 110 Wexford Drive, Calhoun, on November 27, 2020, passed from the loving arms of his family into the arms of his Lord, Jesus Christ. Rev. Blackstock was the son of the late Marvin and Maude Gallman Blackstock. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lilian Blackstock Baker and Jean Blackstock Parrott; his brother, Richard Lee Blackstock; his grandson, Will Blackstock; his in-laws, James and Ruth Brock. His wife of fifty-nine years, Carolyn Brock Blackstock; his son and daughter-in-law, James Scott and Gina Dills Blackstock, survive him. Perry was a graduate of Red Bud High School in the class of 1956. He proudly served in The United States Army for two years and was posted to the Panama Canal Zone for most of that time. Perry announced his call to the ministry in April 1967; his first sermon was preached at Greer Baptist in Greer, South Carolina on April 26, 1967. Rev. Blackstock received his religious education at Tabernacle Baptist College in Greenville, South Carolina. He was licensed to preach by Calvary Baptist Church in Smyrna, Georgia and he was ordained by Maranatha Baptist Church in Calhoun. In 1967, Perry and Carolyn moved to Smyrna to become the Superintendents of Calvary Children's Home. For the five years they served there, Rev. and Mrs. Blackstock were able to minister to more than forty-three children in a loving and nurturing environment. After serving at Calvary, Perry and Carolyn came home to Calhoun in 1972. During his ministry, Rev. Blackstock pastored White Graves Baptist Church in Gordon County; in Murray County, he served as pastor at New Prospect Baptist Church for thirteen years and at Prayer Baptist for eight years. Between pastorates, he served as minister of music for Maranatha Baptist Church for thirteen years. He was gifted with a pastor's heart and was both loved and respected by all his church membership. Perry loved to travel. He had visited almost every U.S. state. He traveled throughout Europe, touring in Switzerland, Rome, Italy, Athens, Greece, and the Holy Land. In March 2005, Perry took the trip of a lifetime with Pastor David Dickerson to London, Wales, and Scotland. While in London, he was privileged to visit Dr. Charles H. Spurgeon's church and stand in his pulpit; he also preached in Wales and Scotland. For more than 30 years, Perry was with Shaw Industries. He retired as the Quality Control Manager of the Calhoun Yarn Plant. Rev. Blackstock was a loving and devoted husband, father, pastor, neighbor, and friend. Those who knew and loved him will both miss him greatly and treasure the memories of his life and ministry. His family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for both Pruitt Hospice and his caregivers. The Blackstock family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from noon until 2:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2:00 PM on Tuesday from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the family plot at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. David Dickerson and Rev. Scott Tidwell will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are John Grooms, Luke Corn, Joe Silvers, Ricky Chapman, Rev. Isaac Johns, Rev. Danny Jenkins, Rev. Joe Hall, Rev. Lamar Long, and Rev. James Baker. Memorials may be made to Peachtree Baptist Church for North Georgia Baptist College at 3867 Hwy 85, Senoia, GA 30276; online at peachtreebaptist.org. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Rev. James Perry Blackstock.
+1
Service information
Dec 1
Visitation
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 1
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Second Pick O' Deli location going into former Fuddruckers building
- Rome man charged with felony child molestation
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday November 29, 2020
- Alabama fugitive captured in Rome
- Voccio: Widespread community transmission of coronavirus, concerned about holidays and college students returning home
- Fights, gunshot: Police respond to separate incidents at rec department
- Marietta's Six Flags White Water to host holiday light show
- Georgia Power’s land buys: The utility giant’s quiet purchasing spree could shield it from coal ash cleanup expenses
- Warrant search leads to drug charges for Rome woman
- Tifton man charged with child molestation in Floyd County