Rev. Kenneth Lamar Blackstock, 70, and his wife, Linda Faye Adams Blackstock, 67, of Calhoun, passed away in their daughter's arms' at their daughter and son-in-law's home. Kenneth died on October 21, 2020; Linda died on October 30, 2020. Kenneth was born on May 5, 1950; he was the son of the late Glynn and Callie Worley Blackstock. Linda was born on October 10, 1953, to the late Roy and Faynelle Causby Adams. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Blackstock Hayes. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Adams. They were preceded in death by their granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Black; great-granddaughter, Lorelei Grace Johns, and niece, Stacy Blackstock. Kenneth was a member of the 1968 graduating class of Calhoun High School. He was retired from Shaw industries plant # 23 in Dalton and Wal-Mart in Calhoun. He announced his call to preach as a Baptist minister in 1974. Linda was a member of the 1971 graduating class of Calhoun High School. She was retired from the City of Calhoun, having served as the Municipal Court Clerk for over twenty years. She was of the Baptist faith. They are survived by their son, Jason Johns of Resaca; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jill (Brian) Brannon of Calhoun and Kelly (Stacy) Kinsey of Summerville; grandchildren, Alex (Brooke) Johns, Savannah (Clay) Hall, Cody (Tori) Johns, and Brett Johns; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Riley Johns, and Chloe and Catelyn Hall. Kenneth is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Charlotte) Blackstock and Michael (Debbie) Blackstock; sister, Kathy Blackstock. Linda is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sue (Michael) Thomas; several nieces and nephews also survive. A funeral service for both Kenneth and Linda will be conducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 3:00 PM from Philadelphia Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Blackstock, Rev. Kevin Thomas, and Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot at Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Church. Active Pallbearers include Chris Blackstock, Jacob Blackstock, Adam Thomas, Zeke Thomas, Matt Silvers, Jason Johns, Cody Johns, Alex Johns, and Brandon Stanley. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Kenneth Lamar Blackstock and his wife Linda Faye Adams Blackstock.
Most Popular
Articles
- President Trump to headline rally in Rome on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
- Catoosa County school bus driver who had accident fired for being under the influence
- City school system to go virtual after more COVID-19 cases, quarantines
- Weather clears up but massive amount of trees still down, power outages continue
- Trump visit to wrap up flurry of political activity in Floyd County, Obama to be in Atlanta on Monday
- Rockmart murder suspect captured in Carrollton by U.S. Marshals, denied bond
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 31, 8 a.m.
- CPD: Adairsville man arrested for child molestation after sex with 13-year-old
- COVID-19 hospitalizations soar in Floyd County
- Floyd County COVID-19 infections continue to increase -- with more cases reported in local schools