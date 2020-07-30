Linda Benoit, Linda Sue Sue Benoit, 62, of Fairmount, GA died July 30, 2020. Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on August 3, 2020 at Chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Salacoa Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee County. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Aug 2
Visitation
Sunday, August 2, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Aug 3
Funeral Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
2:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
