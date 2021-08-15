Ms. Frances Bennett, age 74, of Jasper, Georgia, and formerly of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life, Sunday August 15, 2021 at Grandview Nursing Home in Jasper, Georgia. Frances was born August 22, 1946 in White, Georgia, a daughter of the late, Henry Howard and Annie Laura Shook Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Milton Young, grandchildren, Wayne Ray and Mckinley Ray and a sister-in-law, Mary Bennett. She is survived by her son, Steve and Gloria Ray of Adairsville, GA; daughters, Keesha Rezutko of Jasper, GA, Janie and John Blanchard of Fairmount, GA, and Tanna and Barry Lanham of Calhoun, GA; brother, Jimmy Bennett of White, GA; sisters, Minnie and James Nicholson of Cunning, GA, and Mary Ann and Terry Payne of White, GA; aunt, Evelyn Noland of Cartersville, GA; sixteen grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Frances Bennett will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:00 o'clock p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend John Goltes officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at White Cemetery in Bartow County, Georgia, with Brandon Lanham, David Bennett, Joe Burk, Steve Ray, Samuel Ray and Sammy Ray honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel (2566 Hwy. 411, Fairmount, GA, 30139) from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount GA 30139.
