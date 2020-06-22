Sandra Beasenburg, Katherine Sandra Katherine Beasenburg, 20, of Calhoun, GA died June 20, 2020. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on June 25, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Williams officiating with interment in Fain Cemetery.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Sandra Beasenburg, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 25
Visitation
Thursday, June 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Belmont Baptist Church
126 W. Belmont Drive
Calhoun, GA 30701
126 W. Belmont Drive
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Belmont Baptist Church
126 W. Belmont Drive
Calhoun, GA 30701
126 W. Belmont Drive
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.