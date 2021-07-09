Martha Sue Bearden, age 88 of Cartersville, GA passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born in Calhoun, GA on December 4, 1932 to the late Curby Worley and Annie Moore Worley. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Bearden; daughter, Beverly Ledford; son Dale Rogers; granddaughter, Casey Galyon; grandson, Kevin Ledford. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Jerri) Rogers, Dwight (Vicky Rogers; son-in-law, Keith Ledford; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Faye) Worley; sister, Doris Blackstock; sister-in-law, Beverly Worley. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Butler officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Cartersville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the Bearden family.
