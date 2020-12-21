Lelia Sue Bearden, age 82, of Kingston, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 5, 1938 in Walker County, Georgia and met the love of her life in 1956 and they married in 1957. She was a devoted Pastors wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sue was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for over 50 years, where she served the Lord faithfully at Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist School, working in the school cafeteria. Above all, Sue loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, working puzzles, and was an avid gardener. Preceded in death by her parents, Mark & Beulah Burchette Young; brothers, Griff & Thad Young; sister-in-law, Betty Garrett. Survivors; Loving Husband of 63 years, Evangelist Ray Bearden of Kingston; Children, Mitchell Bearden & wife, Nina of Murrells Inlet, SC, Steve Bearden & wife, Chevi of Decatur, Stacey Bearden & wife, Janine of Knoxville, Nathan Bearden & wife, Holly of Charlotte, NC; Grandchildren, Patrick Bearden, Katie Bearden Hensley & husband, David, Natalie Bearden, Laura Spellman & husband, Andy, Michelle Senters & husband, Ash, Melanie Crowe & husband, Freddy, Zack Bearden & wife, Kelsey, Haley Bearden, Samantha Bearden; Great-grandchildren, Delaney Bearden, Leighton Bearden, Branson Bearden, Avery Crowe, Hudson Crowe; Brothers, Mark Young, Jr and Grady Young & wife, Kay... all of Calhoun, GA; Sisters, Doris Dockery of Calhoun, GA, Evelyn Warren & husband, Paul of Blairsville, GA; Brothers & Sisters-in-law, Lamar Bearden & wife, Runette, Kay Rutledge, Donald Bearden, Jerry Bearden & wife, Nancy, Rita McBrayer & husband, Roy... all of Calhoun, GA; Special Dear Friend, Wiladean Harper of Kingston. Several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members and many dear friends. Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Plemons, Evangelist Larry Wells, and Evangelist Ray Bearden officiating. A private graveside service followed at Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Alan Johnson and Pastor David Dickerson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Ray Bearden's Book Ministry, c/o Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 844, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd Medical Center staff get first COVID-19 vaccinations in Rome
- BOA denies request to allow Popeye's construction on Turner McCall
- A message from the front line: We need your help in slowing the spread of COVID-19
- New female at Berry eagle nest has observers buzzing
- Atlanta Police arrest man accused of killing missing girlfriend
- Rome gets 2 proposals for West Third Street tract; local developers are involved in both projects
- Body found behind Dollar General on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun
- Marietta mayor vetoes ghost kitchen
- Redmond begins vaccination program as Floyd County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue reach all time peaks
- Catholic Vote holds anti-abortion, get-out-the-vote rally in Marietta