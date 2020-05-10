Miss Betty Beamer, age 92 of Calhoun, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Advent Health- Gordon Hospital. Betty was born on September 16, 1927 in Whitfield County to the late A. P. "Cap" Beamer and Myrtis Johnson Beamer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Beamer Hobgood and her husband Trammell; brother, James P. Beamer and his wife Elnora; nieces and nephew, Diane Hobgood Trammell, Anita Beamer Weldon, and Winston Hobgood. Betty was a Calhoun High School Alumnus, Class of 1944; an Alumna of Vanderbilt University where she received her undergraduate education. Later she earned an M. Ed. from the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Phi Sigma Iota honor society for advanced studies in the French and Spanish Languages. She spent her teaching career in the Calhoun City School System where she retired in 1983 after many years of service. She loved to travel and had a generous and great personality. She is survived by a nephew, Philip Beamer and his wife June of Calhoun; niece, Dorothy Veach of Anniston, Alabama; and many great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Fain Cemetery Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Ed Archer officiating. Great nephews will serve as pallbearers. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfunerahomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Betty Beamer of Calhoun.
