John Robert Barton, age 65 of Fairmount, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence. John was born on July 1, 1956 in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Lawrence Neal Barton, SR and Sara Geneva Blankenship Barton. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Carl Drew. John was the assistant store manager for Wal-Mart for over 33 years. He was a member of Sonoraville Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He enjoyed vacationing at the beach and never met a stranger. John loved his family dearly. John is survived by: his wife, Sandy Barton of Fairmount; one son, John Robert Barton, JR and his wife Molly of Chickamauga, GA; one daughter, Sarah Durden and her husband Charlie of Fairmount; two brothers, Steve Barton of Conyers, GA, and Neal Barton and his wife Bobbie Jo of Fairmount, GA; mother-in-law, Alice Drew of Chickamauga, GA; sister-in-law, Carla Callway and her husband Matt of Indiana; and four grandchildren, Hazel Barton, Lilly Claire Durden, Lawson Tate Durden, and future grandson, Hank Barton . Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, September 10th at 2 PM at Sonoraville Baptist Church with Reverend Jamey Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Sonoraville Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are: John Robert Barton, JR, Charlie Durden, Neal Barton, Steve Barton, Matt Callaway, Jeff Barton, and Landon Booker. Honorary Pallbearers are: Deacons of Sonoraville Baptist Church and Associates of Wal-Mart. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9th from 5 PM until 8 PM at Sonoraville Baptist Church and also on Friday, September 10th from 12 PM until the funeral hour at 2 PM at Sonoraville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family request that in memory of John donations be made to Sonoraville Baptist Church Endowment Fund at 262 Old Fairmount Hwy, SE, Calhoun, GA 30701. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of John Robert Barton.
