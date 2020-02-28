Harry W. Barrett, 78, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 peacefully after several months of declining health. He was born on March 25, 1941 in Whitfield County to the late William Ernest and Mildred Louise Barrett. He was proceeded in death by his youngest sister, Carol Annette Barrett, older brother, William "David "Barrett and older sister, Doris Louise Barrett He was in the United States Air Force. He was a traveling salesman in the chemical business for approximately 25 years. He was a member of Blackwood Springs Baptist. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Leland Scott "Lee" Barrett and Lane Eric and Melissa Roberts Barrett; sister and brother-in-law, Helen Florence Barrett Paul and her husband James; only grandchild, Hayden Lane Barrett; sister-in-law, Mary Rita Erpenbach Barrett; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 2:00PM from Blackwood Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Whitton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Blackwood Springs Baptist Church. To sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The family suggests that memorials be made, in Mr. Barrett's name, to the Blackwood Springs Cemetery Trust Fund, C/O Jane Ellen Fite, 361 Tucker Hollow Road SE, Calhoun, Georgia 30701; flowers are also being accepted. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Harry W. Barrett.
Service information
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Blackwood Springs Baptist Church
4921 Fairmount Highway
Calhoun, GA 30701
4921 Fairmount Highway
Calhoun, GA 30701
