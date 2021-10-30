Mr. Paul Robert "Buck" Baldwin, age 68, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, October 30, 2021. Buck was born June 19, 1953, in Adairsville, Georgia, a son of the late James Robert "Bob" and Sara Frances "Frankie" Johnson Baldwin, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Cheylynn Richards, a sister, Jackie Cowart and brothers, James Robert "Junior" Baldwin, Jr., John Howard Baldwin, and Thomas Edward Baldwin. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Renee Baldwin of Cartersville, GA; sons, Chris Baldwin of Jasper, GA, Waylon and Marcelene Baldwin of Fairmount, GA; grandchildren, Kinley Gann, Ansley Stephens, Gracie Baldwin, Tristan Haygood, Jesse Baldwin, Savannah Baldwin, Zoe Baldwin and Emma Childers; great-grandson, Colt Childers; sisters, Billy Joe Kisselburg and Retha Gregory both of Calhoun, GA, Lois Wooten of Armuchee, GA, Margaret Thurman and Hazel Timms both of Resaca, GA; brother, Leroy Baldwin of Resaca, GA; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Paul Robert "Buck" Baldwin will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Stephen Edwards officiating. He will be laid to rest with his family at Union Grove Church Cemetery with Chris Kisselburg, David Slaughter, Jeffrey Farmer, William Gilfoil, Chris Baldwin, and Chase Slaugther honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Calhoun Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolley Rd Calhoun GA 30701. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Baldwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.