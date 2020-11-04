Jay Hugh "Jaybird" Bailes Jr., 76, died at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Saturday, October 31, 2020, following several years of cardiac problems. Jaybird was the last of nine children of the late Jay Hugh and Herma Burke Bailes Sr. He was born in West Virginia, spent many years in California, and moved to Calhoun near his retirement. Jaybird was a long-haul truck driver for many years; he retired as a driver for Ralph's Groceries. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, The American Legion (SAL), The Gordon County Veterans Club, and The Loyal Order of the Moose. His loving wife, Debbie, his daughter, TeresaGeorge; four grandsons, Brandon (Jessica), Brock (Diana), Jesse (Jennifer), and Jacob (Alexandria);four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jazlyn, Bryli, and Jerri; nieces, nephews, and other relatives survive. The family will gather at The Calhoun Moose Lodge on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. to celebrate Jaybird's life.Instead of flowers, the family suggests that their friends bring a favorite dish and have a potluck meal together or suggest that donations be sent to St. JudeChildren's research Hospital.Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Jaybird Bailes.
Service information
Nov 7
Visitation
Saturday, November 7, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Calhoun Moose Lodge
329 Prater Lake Road NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
329 Prater Lake Road NE
Calhoun, GA 30701
