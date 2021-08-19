Sidney Autry, Guy Sidney Guy Autry, 63, of Plainville, GA died August 19, 2021. Services were held at 4:00 PM, on August 22, 2021 at Meadowdale Baptist Church with burial in Chandler Cemetery.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Service information
Aug 22
Visitation
Sunday, August 22, 2021
2:00PM-4:00PM
Meadowdale Baptist Church
1811 Rome Road SW
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 22
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 22, 2021
4:00PM
Meadowdale Baptist Church
1811 Rome Road SW
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Aug 22
Interment
Sunday, August 22, 2021
5:00PM
Chandler Cemetery
101 Highpoint Dr.
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.
