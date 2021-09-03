Greta Diette Tucker Attoh, 56, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Born in Camden, SC, Ms. Attoh was a daughter of the late Garfield and Virginia Tucker. During her youth, she was the lead singer in the Tucker Choir at church. Greta was a faithful member as a youth of Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Kirkwood) in Camden, SC. She played volleyball at Camden H.S. then continued her education at Benedict College. Greta was a manager at Census in Athens, and later she worked at Lowes and Shaw Industry in Calhoun. In addition to her parents, Ms. Attoh was preceded in death by sons, Joseph Attoh II and Joseph Attoh III and siblings, Susan, Wannetta Faye, Deborah, Larry and Kenneth. Survivors include her children, Shaina Attoh, Alaina Attoh and Adei Attoh; brothers, Eugene (Brenda) Simpkins and Donald (Audrey) Tucker; sisters, Vanessa (Lawrence) McClintock, Carmen (Milton) Alston, Elaine Tucker Stokes of Cleveland, OH; grandson, Ian Donnelly; aunt, Ruby Tucker of NY; and loving friend, Thomas Davis. Ms. Attoh also left behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and a dear family friend, Judy Martin. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 4, at 3:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with Rev. Dave Smith officiating. Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, had charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- 13-year-old Coosa High School student dies after respiratory failure from COVID-19 infection
- 18-year-old killed, other occupant suffers severe burns in wreck after tractor trailer crosses median
- The dreaded Armyworm: they're everywhere
- Protestors rally against vaccination requirement at Floyd Medical Center
- Ringgold therapist stabbed to death; investigators seeking assistance from clients, public
- 'We have to give them something to do': Committee hears suggestions concerning youths downtown
- 2 arrested on meth trafficking charges at Rockmart Road home
- 1,000 home subdivision in the works off Pleasant Valley Road
- School police release new photos of teens missing from Cherokee High
- Chattanooga man charged with Ringgold therapist’s stabbing death
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.