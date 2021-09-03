Greta Diette Tucker Attoh, 56, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Born in Camden, SC, Ms. Attoh was a daughter of the late Garfield and Virginia Tucker. During her youth, she was the lead singer in the Tucker Choir at church. Greta was a faithful member as a youth of Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Kirkwood) in Camden, SC. She played volleyball at Camden H.S. then continued her education at Benedict College. Greta was a manager at Census in Athens, and later she worked at Lowes and Shaw Industry in Calhoun. In addition to her parents, Ms. Attoh was preceded in death by sons, Joseph Attoh II and Joseph Attoh III and siblings, Susan, Wannetta Faye, Deborah, Larry and Kenneth. Survivors include her children, Shaina Attoh, Alaina Attoh and Adei Attoh; brothers, Eugene (Brenda) Simpkins and Donald (Audrey) Tucker; sisters, Vanessa (Lawrence) McClintock, Carmen (Milton) Alston, Elaine Tucker Stokes of Cleveland, OH; grandson, Ian Donnelly; aunt, Ruby Tucker of NY; and loving friend, Thomas Davis. Ms. Attoh also left behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and a dear family friend, Judy Martin. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 4, at 3:30 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with Rev. Dave Smith officiating. Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, had charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Greta Attoh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

