Mrs. Tammie Ollene Smith Ankney, 52 of Resaca, Georgia died Friday, November 6, 2020, in a Stockbridge Georgia Hospital following a probable heart attack. Tammie was born in Dalton, Georgia on June 24, 1968, daughter of the late John L. Smith and Maxine Cantrell Smith. Tammie was employed for many years at The Chuckwagon Restaurant. She loved her family and cherished spending time with them, especially her two granddaughters. Tammie is survived by her husband; Bobby Ankney to whom she was married for 34 years, son and daughter-in-law; Colt and Katie Ankney, granddaughters; Autumn Rain and Auburn Rose Ankney who Tammie named (and she would always say, "I did it"), brothers; Timmy (Rhonda) Smith, Johnny (Ann) Smith, Jammy Smith, sister; Linda (Daryl) Silver, mother-in-law; Judy Green and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral services for Mrs. Tammie Ollene Smith Ankney will be conducted Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Duke Ankney officiating. Her body will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park, 3736 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, GA 30701. Pallbearers serving will include; Matthew Silver, Travis Silver, Timothy Smith, Jordan Ankney, Colt Ankney and Bobby Ankney. The family will receive friends at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020, between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 PM. Due to the National health crisis and the COVID-19 virus, a mask must be worn properly at all times and social distancing guidelines must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed and the guest book signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mrs. Tammie Ollene Smith Ankney.
Service information
Nov 9
Visitation
Monday, November 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
