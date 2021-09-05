Mrs. Linda Joyce Whitfield Anderson, age 73 of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life, Friday September 3, 2021, at her home. Linda was born February 21, 1948, in Calhoun, Georgia, a daughter of the late J. B. and Robbie Lee Wilson Whitfield. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Danny Whitfield and a niece, Erika Taggart, brothers-in-law, David Anderson and Ronnie Talley, and a sister-in-law, Diane Thurman. Linda was a 1966 graduate of Calhoun High School. She was a member of Harmony Church at Calhoun. She retired from Dalton Utilities. Linda dedicated her life to Jesus Christ at an early age and loved to sing, play the piano, and lived her life to glorify her Savior. She married the love of her life Calvin Anderson on December 22, 1964 and was very instrumental in supporting him and his ministry. She is survived by her husband, Reverend Calvin Anderson of the residence; sons and daughters-in-law, William Kenneth "Ken" and Michelle Anderson of Chattanooga, TN, Phillip and Andrea Anderson, Brian and Tonuya Anderson; daughters and sons-in-law, Dena and Bryon Washington, Amy and Jason Reddin all of Calhoun, GA; sister-in-law, Barbara Whitfield Rush of McCone, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Lance Taggart of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Leigh and Luke McCallion, Rachell Widener, Matthew and Taylor Widener, Gabbi Barnes, Jordan Washington, Jada Washington, Kristian Anderson, Parker Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Drake Anderson, Emily Anderson, Riley Anderson Isaiah Esa, Noah Esa, Chandler Reddin, Skyler Reddin, Brittany Anderson, Brandi and Timothy Smith, Skyler and Hayley Anderson; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ellie and Everly Smith, Brooklyn Anderson, Nolan, Annsley and Hadyn McCallion, Lacie Hamilton, Addy Riley, Ty Sisson, Cohen, Madilynn and Knox Widener; niece and nephew, Michelle Thurman and Dave Anderson. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Linda Joyce Anderson will be held Monday, September 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Shane Parrott, Reverend Walter Hare, Reverend Lamar Bearden, and Reverend Perry Ball officiating. She will be laid to rest at Fain Cemetery with her, sons, William Anderson, Phillip Anderson and Brian Anderson, her sons-in-love, Byron Washington and Jason Reddin and grandsons, Matthew Widener, Jordon Washington and Parker Anderson honored to serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Skyler Anderson, Drake Anderson, Riley Anderson, Isaiah Esa, Noah Esa, Chandler Reddin, Nolan McCallion, Skyler Reddin and Kristian Anderson. The family will receive friends at Harmony Church at Calhoun, (160 Harmony Dr., Calhoun, GA, 30701) from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday and at the funeral home on Monday morning after 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Road, Calhoun, Georgia, 30701, 706-625-7577.
